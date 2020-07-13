MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Anyone out of work and looking for a job may be able find one with Channel 3’s help.
Eyewitness News has been working hard to find job openings at companies around our state.
Monday, Channel 3 broadcast one from the restaurant industry.
Cracker Barrel in Milford needs a restaurant manager.
The company said it is looking for someone who can problem solve and stay focused on operational excellence in a fast-paced environment.
The person hired will be responsible for leading, coaching and mentoring team members.
Candidates should have a high school diploma or GED and some kind of management experience.
The company would prefer the candidate to have a college degree in business, hospitality or a related field.
Anyone who thinks it might be a good fit can head here to apply.
There are other jobs out there. head to cthires.com to see which companies are hiring.
