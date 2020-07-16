MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – It’s time to find someone a job! That’s the goal of Jobs for CT.
Channel 3 is connecting people looking for jobs with the Connecticut companies that are hiring.
There are two open manager-in-training positions with Russell Speeders Car Wash.
One is in Avon and the other is in Milford.
They are looking to hire someone to be trained to eventually become a general manager, who oversees a staff of 20 to 30 workers.
That person will focus on providing customers with what the company calls an “excellent customer experience for every customer, every time.”
The person hired for this position will be required to file daily, weekly, and monthly reports.
Previous car wash experience is not required. Background checks are required for those who apply.
If you would like to apply, click here.
