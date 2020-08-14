CANAAN, CT (WFSB) - Anchor Concrete in Canaan is looking for a shipping and receiving clerk.
The work will receive incoming materials and assist and oversee the loading and unloading of trucks.
The person will be responsible for the cleanliness of the warehouse and make sure all outgoing shipments are packed properly.
The worker will also operate a shrink wrap machine.
To qualify for the position, the person will need to be able to move up to 80 pounds and expect to be doing a lot of standing, walking, bending and climbing stairs.
The applicant should have a high school diploma or GED and need to be forklift certified.
For more details on the position, head here.
To check out other job openings around the state, head to cthires.com.
