MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - The Timken Company in Manchester is in need of a shipping and receiving coordinator.
In the role, the worker’s priorities are to keep good records of - and be able to trace the locations of - aerospace parts coming into and leaving the facility.
The person will have to make sure the products are packed properly so they maintain their integrity.
He or she will also be a role model for those coming into the company and will be expected to foster a team environment.
To be eligible for the job, the applicant needs to be a high school graduate. And the person must have excellent problem-solving skills.
The person should be able to lift up to 50 pounds.
Forklift experience is desired.
For the complete job posting, head here.
To check out other job openings around the state, head to cthires.com.
