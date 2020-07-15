NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – Anyone looking for work may want to check out Stanley Black & Decker, based in New Britain.
Channel 3 continues to highlight businesses with job openings as part of its Jobs for CT initiative.
Stanley Black & Decker, the world’s largest tool company, has multiple openings.
Its focus, however, is on a third shift manufacturing supervisor position.
This job is specifically for the manufacture of tape rules and knife blades.
As a supervisor, the employee would be expected to provide a team with direction, priorities and boundaries.
The person would develop and implement training, as well as set production schedules for employees.
The employee will make sure activities in his or her area of operations are safe and are within quality standards, production levels and cost levels.
The company is looking for someone with a four-year degree, who is computer literate, who has union experience and a knowledge of lean manufacturing concepts.
Anyone who feels they have the qualifications to do the job, head here.
For other opportunities, head to at CThires.com.
