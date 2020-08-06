STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A new job posting in Channel 3’s Jobs for CT Report is a position at the Stonington Institute.
It’s a substance abuse treatment facility in southeastern Connecticut.
The opening is for a full-time, three-day a week admissions nurse.
The person hired for the job will do initial screening and assessment for those coming to the detox unit.
Candidates should be graduates of accredited nursing schools and have a current state of Connecticut RN license.
The preference is that those applying also have at least a year of experience working in the mental health or substance abuse fields.
Details of the job can be found by clicking here.
