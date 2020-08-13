NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A supply coordinator for Yale New Haven Health is being sought.
The person hired will be responsible for managing medical and surgical supplies used in the health system's operating rooms. The person would do inventory, ordering and stocking to make sure there are enough supplies to meet demand.
Applicants should have a high school diploma. A college degree is preferred, as is experience.
A minimum of three years working with medical and surgical supplies is necessary.
Applicants can find a complete list of requirements and responsibilities in the job posting. See it here.
For other job openings around the state, head to cthires.com.
