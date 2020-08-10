(WFSB) -- If you're looking for one, Tesla is hiring.
The position is not in the automotive arena, but is for a lead solar roofer.
According to Tesla, the ideal candidate is someone who will work cooperatively with team members in the installation and maintenance of energy products and will do it safely and on time.
You'll be the expert on-site leader for Tesla roof installations
You have to bring experience to the position. The candidate who is hired should have extensive knowledge of p-v equipment and installation. Extensive knowledge of roof work, construction, or carpentry is preferred.
You should also have extensive knowledge of electrical wiring and equipment.
For more information on the position, click here.
