BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Positions are available at the TJX warehouse.
The folks at TJX told Channel 3 there are opportunities to work as a general warehouse associate with Homegoods at the company's distribution center in Bloomfield.
It's a physical job, so workers will have to be able to move things like kitchenware, furniture, totes and boxes weighing up to 50 pounds.
They’ll pack and unpack boxes. They’ll also put tickets on items.
The company said it has opportunities for growth.
Anyone interested in getting a foot in the door, head here.
Other Connecticut companies are hiring, despite the pandemic. Check out cthires.com for openings in a variety of fields.
