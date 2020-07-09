FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- UConn Health has an opening for associate vice president of Human Resources.
There are a number of qualifications UConn Health is looking for, including: You need to have at least an undergraduate degree, and 10 or more years of broad human resources experience. A master's degree is preferred.
The candidate must also have more than five years of experience leading HR business partners and should understand talent acquisition and have experience on learning and development teams.
Candidates should also have experience with, and an understanding of, highly unionized organizations.
You also need to have a solid understanding of employment law and regulatory compliance and practices.
To apply for this position, click here and reference search #2020-561.
