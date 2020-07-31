(WFSB) – In today’s Jobs for CT report, Channel 3 is telling you about a part-time position open in the Hartford are.
Vinfen Connecticut is a non-profit organization that supports people in Connecticut with intellectual and developmental disabilities, brain injuries, and psychiatrist issues.
The group is currently looking for a part-time job coach. The person hired will serve as a cheerleader, helping support the career goals of clients, encouraging confidence, and helping teach job skills.
You’ll visit clients at their jobs to offer hands-on support and encouragement.
To apply, you should have a bachelor’s degree in social work or psychology and at least one year of experience.
The person applying must be 21 years of age and will need to become CPR certified and MED certified.
To apply to the job, click here.
