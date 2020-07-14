(WFSB) – In need of a job and not sure where to find one?
With Jobs for CT, Channel 3 is hoping to connect you with employers who have job openings.
Walgreens across Connecticut are hiring, specifically customer service associates.
They’re needed in Wethersfield, West Hartford, Manchester, New Britain, and Enfield.
There are many job responsibilities with some of them being providing positive customer experiences, running the cash registers, stocking shelves, staying on top of inventory, and making sure the store is neat and clean.
Candidates should be open to working a flexible schedule.
There’s a preference for workers with six or more moths of retail experience.
If you’re interested in applying, click here.
