PUTNAM, CT (WFSB) - Businesses in Connecticut are offering many job openings.
In Thursday morning’s Jobs for CT report, Channel 3 highlighted a job opening in the town of Putnam with sailcloth maker Dimension Polyant.
The company is looking for a full-time warehouse associate.
In this position, the worker will be responsible for packing product, shipping it out and maintaining inventories.
Experience with UPS, DHL, Fedex and other shipping companies is a plus.
Forklift certification is also a plus.
Applicants can find the link to apply for the job here.
If that position isn't a fit, other open positions can be found on the state's jobs website cthires.com.
