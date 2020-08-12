GROTON, CT (WFSB) -- A new job listing in Connecticut is based in the southeastern corner of the state at Electric Boat, a division of General Dynamics.
The contractor is hiring a workers' compensation analyst.
Big picture, the job is to manage all aspects of worker's compensation claims.
That means investigating an illness or injury and its possible connection to work.
You'll look into the nature of an illness or disability and the plan for resolution.
Some of the work will be in Groton. Other work will be done at the General Dynamics plant just over the state line in Quonset Point, Rhode Island.
To qualify for the role, you'll need at least a high school diploma or GED.
A bachelor's degree or four plus years of workers' compensation claim adjusting experience is preferred.
You'll also need a claim adjusting license out of Rhode Island.
For the full job posting, click here.
