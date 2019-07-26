(WFSB) – Finding a good mechanic can be hard, but it seems that’s not a problem just for car owners, but for people trying to find help in other trades.
The good news is trades are expected to see significant job growth in the next few years.
There’s constantly new technology in cars, and employers say they are struggling to find employees with the right expertise.
It’s a problem the industry shares with many trades, but employers said that also means a lot of job opportunities from applicants with the right education.
“Our employees aren’t just wrench turners anymore. That industry has changes significantly. We need people that are really able to have an aptitude for technology,” said Michael Shaughnessy.
Michael Shaughnessy is a recruiter for Gengras Motor Cars and says the search for qualified mechanics has become more difficult as cars become more advanced.
As more cars become computerized, employers are looking for mechanics with some kind of post-secondary education. Porter and Chester President James Bologa agrees.
“The cars that are being designed today are almost like computers on wheels,” Bologa said.
The number of auto mechanics is expected to increase by roughly 45,000 by 2026, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That would mean growth of 6 percent, roughly average for the U.S. economy.
Experts said many trades are looking at average to above average growth over the next decade.
Hartford resident Joseph Lillo said that’s one of the things that attracted him to heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration, or HVAC.
“I just was working, you know, regular jobs, and I just decided I deserve more, I deserve better,” Lillo said.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects 15 percent growth for HVAC installers and mechanics, up to 381,000 jobs by 2026.
Bologa says Porter and Chester graduates are also seeing success in healthcare fields, especially as medical or dental assistants and in medical billing.
“This is a viable career path for high school students, for working adults who are looking to make a career change,” Bologa said.
For the graduates, it’s about more than the growth, it’s also about the change for a job they love.
