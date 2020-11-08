(WFSB) - You may have to look elsewhere for a new go-to pizza and shake location at least for the time being.
Earlier this week, Joey Garlic's announced that their Newington location would temporarily shut down for an unspecified amount of time after a COVID case was reported.
The positive test does not impact their Manchester location.
"Throughout the years our success has been due to the dedication of our staff and our loyal customers. We would like to thank you all as we work through these challenging times," owners Anthony Sullo and Gary Gello said in a joint statement.
Recently, the Shake Shack in West Hartford announced that they are temporarily shutting down their location after a positive COVID case was reported.
"Any of our team members who came in close contact will not return to work until they receive a negative test result and/or after meeting self-quarantine requirements. The health and safety of our team members and our guests is of the utmost importance," a Shake Shack representative said.
The restaurant will be thoroughly sanitized and is expected to reopen within the next two weeks.
