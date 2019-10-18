(PR NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. is issuing a voluntary recall for some of its baby powder after traces of asbestos were detected.
The company said the recall is for a single lot of its Johnson's Baby Powder in response to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) test indicating the presence of sub-trace levels of chrysotile asbestos contamination (no greater than 0.00002%) in samples from a single bottle purchased from an online retailer.
Despite the low levels, the company is still issuing the voluntary recall for Lot #22318RB of Johnson's Baby Powder, from which the tested sample was taken.
According to a press release, “In parallel, JJCI has immediately initiated a rigorous, thorough investigation into this matter, and is working with the FDA to determine the integrity of the tested sample, and the validity of the test results. At this early stage of the investigation, JJCI:
Cannot confirm if cross-contamination of the sample caused a false positive. Cannot confirm whether the sample was taken from a bottle with an intact seal or whether the sample was prepared in a controlled environment. Cannot confirm whether the tested product is authentic or counterfeit.”
If you or someone you provide care for owns a bottle of Johnson's Baby Powder Lot #22318RB, you are advised to discontinue use of the product. For refund information, contact the Johnson & Johnson Consumer Care Center at www.johnsonsbaby.com or by calling (866) 565-2229.
