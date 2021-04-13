WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – The Johnson & Johnson pause has slowed down the vaccine rollout effort by local pharmacies in our state.
Many of the pharmacies only had access to this vaccine.
Brass Mill Pharmacy’s phones have been busy ever since they started vaccinations, not even two weeks ago. On Tuesday, no new appointments were made, and no new names were put on their waiting list.
The pharmacy cancelled around 60 appointments that were set for Tuesday and they are left with 650 doses on hand.
Co-owner Mitul Patel understands the CDC and FDA’s reasoning, but it didn’t make the cancellations any easier.
“We worked hard to schedule, and now we have to cancel, and people are driving from far places to get it,” Patel said.
Patel is worried the situation will only fuel vaccine hesitancy.
Stoll’s Pharmacy has the same concern, especially after they started cancelling appointments.
“We’ve also had some, one or two patients say, ‘that’s it, I’m not getting a vaccine, so take me off your list and don’t call me.’ That’s a little unsettling,” said Edward Schreiner, owner of Stoll’s Pharmacy.
Stoll’s has 200 vaccine on hand.
In a press briefing, Governor Ned Lamont is urging all pharmacies to hold onto their doses.
“On the COVID taskforce, they said look, this pause in J&J is going to be probably measured in days, not week, so sit tight with your J&J vaccine,” Lamont said.
Patel is confident they’ll start vaccinating again soon.
“I’m sure we will have some concrete evidence that says exactly what kind of person this vaccine interacted with, because it’s such a small amount of population that actually had this problem,” Patel said.
While the state is encouraging pharmacies to hold onto their doses in case the pause is reversed, many pharmacies are now looking to get their hands on Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
