HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The state will be short on thousands of Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses next week due to a mix-up at a vaccine production plant in Baltimore, ruining millions of doses.
While state officials said its current supply of Johnson & Johnson doses are not impacted, the Dept. of Public Health said they could be receiving 47,000 fewer doses next week.
Hartford’s walk-up clinics mostly use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The city has been vaccinating about 250 people at each of their no-appointment walk-up clinics.
“It’s very convenient and I’m glad to see it was this big of a turn out,” said Hartford resident Brad Bell, who said all he had to do was walk around the corner to get his vaccine.
For this week, those clinics will be busy and bustling, but the supply will be severely limited next week.
The Dept. of Public Health said the state will see just 6,400 doses of Johnson & Johnson next week, down drastically from this week’s 53,900.
Channel 3 reached out to the Hartford Department of Health and Human Services about how the clinics may be impacted, but they haven’t responded yet.
Mayor Luke Bronin’s office said it’s not clear yet, and that they are still working to figure it out.
