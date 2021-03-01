HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The opening day rush of vaccine hunters was expected on Monday as the state expanded the edibility to 55 and older, but it is still leaving thousands searching for an appointment.
Anyone who failed to get an appointment on Monday was told not to give up.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was approved over the weekend and at some point this week, the state is getting 39,000 doses.
That means more appointments will become available as the week goes on and folks are being told to check daily to see if there are any changes.
Governor Ned Lamont expected this to happen as there has been an initial rush during the first couple of days when a new segment of the population could get vaccinated.
Lamont says this surge in demand should taper off in about a week, but there’s an interesting comparison.
The governor’s team says the roadblocks some are experiencing would have paled in comparison to what the state would have seen if it followed the CDC’s plan.
“If we had continued down the prior path of prioritization, we would have somewhere between two or three times more people eligible today than we do as it is. Based on the various lists, we would have had two-thirds to three-fourths of the entire adult population eligible today, so based on the age based approach, this group that’s coming eligible today are the group that are by far the most likely to die from COVID-19. They now have the clearest run at appointments over the next three weeks,” said Josh Geballe, Chief Operating Officer.
