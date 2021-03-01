(WFSB) - Monday marked another major milestone in the fight against COVID-19.
Doses of the recently approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine are being shipped all over the country, including in Connecticut.
State officials called it a game changer and that the state should see a big impact right away.
Gov. Ned Lamont said Connecticut is set to receive 130,000 additional doses of the three approved COVID-19 vaccines, and that includes 30,000 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
He also called it just the beginning.
Four million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the third treatment to receive an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, are being shipped all over the country.
"We're going to get tens of thousands of additional vaccines per week per state, it's just going to get us to the finish line that much faster,” said Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the first approved one-dose treatment and it could help the U.S. stem the spread of the coronavirus, according to experts. Two other vaccines from Novavax and Astrazeneca are finishing U.S. trials and will soon submit applications to the FDA. Pfizer and Moderna have promised 600 million doses of their vaccines by the summer, which means every American who wants a vaccine should then be able to get one.
"And we're not done yet,” said Dr. Francis Collins, National Institutes of Health director. “There are at least two or three other vaccines that are in trials right now."
Lamont said the 30,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines will arrive in Connecticut by Tuesday and they will be administered almost immediately.
Information on Connecticut's vaccine rollout can be found here.
