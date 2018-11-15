HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Joint pain is something that affects millions of women.
However, what many people don't realize, is that it's something that affects not just elderly women but younger women as well.
Donna Brocki was surprised when she was in her 30s and her doctor told her she had rheumatoid arthritis.
Rheumatoid arthritis is auto immune disease that causes inflammation of the joints, pain and swelling.
“You're sore, you're sore everywhere and you ache, you feel like a burning pain,” Brocki said.
Many people think it's something that affects older people, but it's actually a common disease that mainly affects women age 20 to 50 and it's not something that ever goes away.
"Untreated, the disease not only swells joints but attacks the bones underneath. We'll see these little erosions. I use the analogy like PacMan, you know where you see these little bites taken out,” said Dr. John Magaldi, of Hartford Healthcare.
Over time, those bites taken out cause deformities.
So, every 10 weeks at Hartford Healthcare's Bone and Joint Institute, Brocki gets an infusion of the drug Remicade, which eases the pain and swelling.
“Now it really doesn’t affect me. I can do anything anybody else can do,” Brocki said.
Dr. Magaldi said being treated early is key.
“It could lead to people not being able to ambulate or walk as they get older. So that's the purpose of treating is to keep people functional and enjoy things in life,” he said.
