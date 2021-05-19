HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Jonas Brothers are making a special appearance in Hartford this summer with their the “Remember This” tour.
The tour will head to the Xfinity Theater in Hartford on September 29.
Joining the Jonas Brothers will be country music superstar Kelsea Ballerini.
Tickers for the tour will go on sale starting Thursday, May 27 at 10 a.m. Click here to get tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.