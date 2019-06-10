Jordan Spieth commits to Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) -- On Monday, the Travelers Championship announced that Jordan Spieth will be playing in the 2019 tournament.
Spieth has 11 PGA tour victories under his belt, including the 2017 Travelers Championship.
He is a three-time major champion, and won the Masters and U.S. Open in 2015, and the Open Championship in 2017.
“Nobody will ever forget what Jordan accomplished two years ago at TPC River Highlands,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “The way he won — his reaction, and the reaction from the crowd around the 18th hole — shows the type of excitement he can bring to the event. We’re thrilled that he’ll be playing this year.”
Spieth joins 2019 Travelers Championship commitments that include defending champion Bubba Watson, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka,, Justin Thomas, Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Tony Finau, Jason Day, Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Cantlay, Patrick Reed and 2012 Travelers Championship winner Marc Leishman.
The annual golf tournament is scheduled for June 17-23 at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.
More information on the tournament can be found on its website here.
