HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Fans of a singer in a smoky room, or the smell of wine and cheap perfume, will be overjoyed that Journey announced a concert date in Hartford.
The rock band said its Freedom Tour 2022 will wrap up on Wednesday, May 11 at the XL Center.
Hartford will be the last stop in the 40-city tour.
The first half of the tour, which runs from Feb. 22 to April 5, will feature special guest Billy Idol.
The second half of the tour, which starts on April 7 and includes the Hartford stop on May 11, will feature special guest Toto.
“It’s that time - time to get back to where we are used to being - on stage!” said Journey guitarist Neal Schon. “We are looking forward to shifting into high gear and bringing you the best show possible. The band is running on all 12 cylinders and very excited! Please come and join us once again for an evening full of rocking stage connection fun. See you soon Friends.”
Journey said it plans to play its hits, including "Don't Stop Believin'," "Anyway You Want It," and "Lights."
Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. Information can be found on the band's website here. They'll also be available on the XL Center's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.