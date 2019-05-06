UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) – “Don’t Stop Believin’” that Journey will be making a return to Mohegan sun this fall.
Mohegan Sun announced on Monday that rock band, Journey, will have back-to-back show nights in October at the Mohegan Sun Arena.
The shows will be on Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m.
The tickets are priced at $99, $79, and $59.
They will go on sale on Friday, May 10 at noon through Ticketmaster.
Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning on Saturday, May 11 at 10 a.m.
For more information, click here.
