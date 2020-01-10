HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Friday, a judge approved a settlement in the Sheff vs O’Neill lawsuit.
The ruling spells out a number of steps that, if completed, would lead to the families who filed the case dropping the complaint.
There are a number of things the state must do over the next three years, mostly aimed at improving diversity at magnet schools in the Hartford area.
If those steps are completed, it could lead to the end of the lawsuit, which was filed by on behalf of 18 students in Hartford in 1989.
The lawsuit accused Connecticut of failing to meet the obligation in its own constitution to provide equal educational opportunities for all students. The state Supreme Court agreed in a 1996 ruling, saying Hartford students were isolated from better opportunities.
However, Attorney General William Tong and plaintiffs in that case say the settlement addresses that problem.
“I believe today that the people of Hartford, the people of this region, the people of this state won today, and the students of Hartford won today,” Tong said on Friday.
“This, as the Attorney General correctly said, is not just one of the most significant desegregation cases in Connecticut, but it's one of the most important desegregation cases in the country,” said Deuel Ross, of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.
The agreement calls for more than one thousand new seats at magnet schools in the Hartford area through 2022, including at least 580 available to Hartford students.
The Open Choice program, which led to the magnet schools, was the result of this lawsuit.
“I hear the commitment today, I want to see the commitment tomorrow, and the next day and the next day and the next day after that,” said Elizabeth Horton Sheff, Milo Sheff’s mother.
Her son Milo, the lead plaintiff, was 10 when this case was filed. He's 41 today. He's still living in Connecticut, but he didn't want to be there on Friday because he's trying to move on and make a new identity for himself.
The state Department of Education will provide $1.9 million to help this expansion. That will come from within existing funds. The biggest piece, $1.1 million, will go to helping magnet schools reformulate their enrollment policies to become more diverse. Other funding goes for support services to help more diverse student populations.
A big focus in the settlement is the lotteries that go into select students for the magnet schools. The state is providing $150,000 for new software, but it also sets out new rules that focus on social and economic factors, instead of racial and ethnic data.
The goal is to get a better mix of students from urban and suburban neighborhoods at the magnet schools.
Horton Sheff said those two-and-a-half years buys time for the state and the plaintiffs to identify more long-term steps. That's how she says the state can meet the lawsuits original goals and truly resolve this case.
What exactly is wrong with the Hartford public school system that prevents black students from learning properly? This obsession with race or "diversity" as they like to call it, is sickening. The schools either have adequate facilities and staff or they do not. Fixing the schools in Hartford (if in fact they are insufficient) is what makes sense. Anything else is just a racist diversion.
