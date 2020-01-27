ROCKVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A man accused of killing his wife was back in court on Monday.
Richard Dabate was charged with killing Connie Dabate in Dec. 2015.
On Monday, a judge denied the request to change the venue for the upcoming trial.
The judge also will allow data that was collected from Connie's FitBit, for the prosecutors' expert, and will also allow most of the statement Richard made at the hospital following Connie's death.
Monday's appearance in Rockville court came following last week's hearing where prosecutors and the defense agreed that at least some of Richard Dabate's statement to police hours after his wife's murder should be admitted at his trial.
The case gained national attention when information from Connie Dabate's Fitbit was used as evidence.
The next court date is Feb. 18. The defense is working on motions to challenge Facebook records and information from the home security system.
The case is on pace for a March 2 jury selection.
