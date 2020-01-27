ROCKVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A man accused of killing his wife was back in court on Monday.
Richard Dabate was charged with killing Connie Dabate in Dec. 2015.
On Monday, a judge denied the request to change the venue for the upcoming trial.
The judge also will allow data that was collected from Connie's FitBit, for the prosecutors' expert, and will also allow most of the statement Richard made at the hospital following Connie's death.
Monday's appearance in Rockville court came following last week's hearing where prosecutors and the defense agreed that at least some of Richard Dabate's statement to police hours after his wife's murder should be admitted at his trial.
The case gained national attention when information from Connie Dabate's Fitbit was used as evidence.
Richard Dabate told police he left for work around 8:20 a.m. on Dec. 23, 2013, the day his wife died. However, his timeline then fluctuated.
He told police he returned home because an alarm went off and he forget a laptop. He said he got back home sometime between 8:35 and 9. While home, an intruder attacked him and shot his wife. Police estimate the incident took 10 minutes.
However, data from Connie’s Fitbit shows she was active at 8:53 a.m. and again at 9:08 a.m. Video shows her arriving and leaving a gym around those times. She was active again at 9:18, when police believe she arrived home. Police say her last activity was tracked at 10:10 a.m.
State police were called to the Dabate’s Birch View home around 10:16 a.m., first by a panic alarm and then six minutes later when Richard Dabate called 9-1-1.
Dabate's lawyers had claimed the Fitbit devices are not scientifically valid. Prosecutors called on a Columbia University professor who had to test the accuracy of Fitbits for a research grant, but Dabate's lawyers say Fitbits have higher error rates in the real world.
The next court date is Feb. 18. The defense is working on motions to challenge Facebook records and information from the home security system.
The case is on pace for a March 2 jury selection.
