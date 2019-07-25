(WFSB) – A judge has granted full custody of Jennifer Dulos’ five children to her mother.
The motion was filed on Thursday for the five children to be under Farber’s care.
The children have been staying with her at her apartment in New York City since Dulos disappeared two months ago.
The motion also showed the judge denied Fotis Dulos, Jennifer’s estranged husband, to have the charges dropped against him.
Fotis’ attorney had filed a motion on Wednesday to dismiss the charges against him related to Jennifer’s disappearance.
The search for the 50-year-old mother has spanned several towns, including New Canaan, Farmington, Avon and Hartford.
Since the search began, police have been looking into more than 1,200 tips that have been reported after Jennifer vanished.
A statement from friends and family was released on Wednesday.
Fotis and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis have pleaded not guilty to charges of evidence tampering and hindering prosecution.
Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Commissioner James Rovella said investigators are confident Fotis Dulos and Troconis were in Hartford on May 24 disposing of garbage along a four mile stretch of Albany Avenue.
The new claim from Rovella comes despite arguments from Fotis Dulos' attorney, Norm Pattis, that both Fotis Dulos and Troconis have alibis for their whereabouts the day Jennifer Dulos disappeared.
The disappearance of Jennifer Dulos has made national and international headlines.
She has been added to the National Missing and Unidentified Missing Persons System.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New Canaan Police’s tip line, 203-594-3544, or email FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov. Tips can also be submitted anonymously here.
