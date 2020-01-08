Fotis Dulos expected to post $6 million bond Thursday

STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - The estranged husband of a New Canaan woman who vanished several months ago is expected to post his $6 million bond on Thursday.
Fotis Dulos was arrested on Tuesday and charged with murder, felony murder and kidnapping.
In court on Wednesday, a judge kept his bond at $6 million and added house arrest to his terms if he is released from custody.
There was word he'd post bond Wednesday, but his attorney said it will likely happen on Thursday. If that does happen, Fotis will continue to wear a tracking device.
He's also ordered to have no contact with co-defendants and no contact with his children, his mother-in-law in New York, and the nanny who watches his children.
State police said he conspired with his then-girlfriend and a friend to brutally attack and kill Jennifer Farber Dulos at her home in New Canaan.
Jennifer Dulos was reported missing on May 24, 2019.
In the months since then, investigators said they worked to piece together what they believe happened.
While Jennifer Dulos remains missing, state police feel they have enough evidence for a murder case against Fotis Dulos.
Drone 3 video captured the moment he was taken into custody at his home in Farmington on Tuesday morning.
He was driven away from Jefferson Crossing to the state police barracks in Bridgeport to be processed on the new charges.
Investigators believe he ultimately killed Jennifer Dulos and tried to cover it up by disposing evidence in Hartford, thoroughly cleaning her New Canaan home, tying her up and driving her away from the house.
The latest warrant sheds new light on what investigators think happened and what they found.
They also removed an ax from his Farmington home on Tuesday.
On Wednesday after court, Attorney Norm Pattis said they are looking forward to laying out their defense with Fotis Dulos even taking the stand.
“We are relieved by what we see in the warrant, sort of startled by the state changed its theory mid-course, from one of trying to end the divorce, to trying to take financial advantage of the children’s trust. If the state can’t figure out what its trying to do afters so many months it had to investigate this case, I don’t know how a jury will make a decision in the 4-6 weeks it will take to try this case," Pattis said.
Inside court, Pattis tried to get the bond for Fotis Dulos reduced to $1 million, however the judge denied that request.
Evidence newly outlined in court paperwork included surveillance video of a person riding a distinct bicycle, similar to one Fotis Dulos had, from Waveny Park to Jennifer Dulos' home the day she disappeared.
Fotis Dulos is expected to post his $6 million bond on Thursday at Stamford Superior Court.
