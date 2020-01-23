STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man the state accuses of killing his estranged wife faced a judge on Thursday morning.
Fotis Dulos was in Stamford court on Thursday nearly 8 months after the disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos.
Norm Pattis, Fotis Dulos' attorney, waived his client's right to a probable cause hearing.
Pattis said he believes waiving the hearing will get them one step closer to a trial. He's hoping the trial will happen in September.
Jennifer Dulos vanished on May 24, 2019 after dropping her five children off at school in New Canaan.
Investigators said they believe Fotis Dulos attacked her inside her home, ultimately killing her.
He was charged with murder and released on bond.
Fotis Dulos' former girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder. His friend and attorney Kent Mawhinney was charged with the same.
Pattis told Channel 3 that a judge already found probable cause by signing a warrant, so a probable cause hearing on Thursday only benefits the state.
Wednesday, it was reported that Fotis Dulos violated the conditions of his release by getting out of his car and removing items from a makeshift memorial that was on the edge of his property in Farmington, according to a motion filed by state's attorney Richard Colangelo Jr. in Stamford Superior Court.
"On Jan. 17, 2020, the defendant left his home, on the way back home he was observed stopping at the end of Jefferson Crossing, get out of his vehicle and remove items from a memorial that was set up," the motion stated. "This is in violation of the term of his release."
In court on Thursday, a judge said this was Dulos' "second strike," and modified the conditions of his release. The judge removed the condition that allowed him to leave his home for work. He now has to work from home or have someone else do the work for him.
The judge also said if Dulos does one more thing to violate his terms of release, he'll up his bond and possibly double it.
Pattis said the memorial placed at the end of Jefferson Crossing wasn't there to memorialize Jennifer, but to "taunt" Fotis.
Eyewitness News will be inside the courtroom when Fotis Dulos and his legal team stand before the judge.
Norm, Norm, Norm - the terms are he can go to his doctor, lawyer, work or church. Not included is grocery shopping and stopping to remove items from the memorial to his brutally murdered wife. That's a violation. Period.
