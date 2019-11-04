PROVIDENCE, RI (WFSB) -- A federal judge has ruled against Nathan Carman regarding an insurance policy for his sunken boat.
Carman was rescued off the coast of Massachusetts in September 2016.
His mother Linda was also on the boat but hasn't been seen since.
A trial was held in August regarding an $85,000 insurance claim.
In the ruling, a judge said Carman’s boat was “unseaworthy when it left Rams Point Marina on September 17, 2016 because he improperly repaired the holes he created by removing the trim tabs, and he compromised the boat's stability by removing the bulkheads.”
During the trial, Nathan Carman defended his account of his boat sinking, and talk about his seven days at sea.
He also estimated the boat sank within three to five minutes. Suddenly in the water, Carman says he swam to his life raft, but his mom was nowhere to be seen or heard.
The ruling went on to say “The unseaworthy state of the boat brought about by the faulty repairs, at least indirectly caused it to sink.”
Read the full ruling here.
