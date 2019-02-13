SANDY HOOK, CT (WFSB) – A Connecticut judge ruled that Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist, Alex Jones, must submit a sworn deposition.
This comes after a defamation case was brought against him by family members of Sandy Hook victims.
Judge Barbara Bellis also ruled that the families of the victims can depose other defendants in the case.
In April 2018, the Sandy Hook families filed a lawsuit after Jones claimed the shooting never took place.
The defamation lawsuits were filed in Texas, which was the home of Jones’ media company, Infowars.
Mark Barden, whose son, Daniel, was killed in the shooting released a statement on Wednesday saying:
“For years, Alex Jones and his co-conspirators have turned the unthinkable loss of our sweet little Daniel and of so many others into advertising dollars and fundraising appeals. It is far beyond time that he be held accountable for the pain his false narratives have caused so many and today’s ruling brings us one step closer to doing that.”
The plaintiffs in the case are the parents of give children killed at Sandy Hook: Jacqueline and Mark Barden, parents of Daniel; Nicole and Ian Hockley, parents of Dylan; Francine and David Wheeler, parents of Ben; Jennifer Hensel and Jeremey Richman, parents of Avielle; and Robert Parker, father of Emilie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.