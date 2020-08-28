STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Friday, a suspect in the case of missing mom Jennifer Farber Dulos had her case continued.
Michelle Troconis, the former girlfriend of Fotis Dulos who was accused of killing his estranged wife, faces murder conspiracy charges.
Her attorney asked a judge to remove her from 24-hour GPS monitoring. That request was denied.
Troconis has also been under supervision by a probation officer.
On Friday, the judge removed that supervision, but he said he will issue a written ruling in the next couple of weeks on the other request.
Troconis’ attorney Jon Schoenhorn said those conditions aren't needed because Troconis isn't a flight risk. He also says the state's case is weaker than initially presented, pointing to several areas where he says police misrepresented evidence.
Chief State’s Attorney Richard Colangelo said GPS monitoring needs to stay in place. He says Troconis only moved to Hartford to be with Fotis Dulos. Fotis and Jennifer Dulos were locked in a bitter divorce until Jennifer went missing in May of 2019. She is presumed dead.
Dulos was accused of murdering her, but he died by suicide earlier this year.
The judge expects to issue a written ruling by mid-September.
The next hearing on the case is Oct. 1, when Schoenhorn plans to argue for the release of records in the Dulos' custody case.
Earlier this week, her lawyer released new videos that were entered as evidence, including one that shows her talking with state police.
RELATED: Michelle Troconis' attorney releases new videos, asks court to modify house arrest conditions
Another shows Fotis Dulos on surveillance video in Hartford, where investigators say he threw away items connected to the murder.
Lawyers for Troconis argue that the video shows she did not actively participate, because she did not dispose anything.
