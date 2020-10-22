FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A judge in Farmington listened to arguments on Thursday over whether or not a missing New Canaan mother should be declared dead.
Jennifer Farber Dulos disappeared on May 24, 2019, after dropping her five children off at school in New Canaan.
Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was charged with murder, through a body was never found.
TIMELINE: Events surrounding New Canaan mom's disappearance
Fotis Dulos was charged with murder, evidence tampering and hindering prosecution before he committed suicide in Jan. 2020.
RELATED: Fotis Dulos, estranged husband in missing mom case, charged with capital murder
Lawyers leaving the probate court hearing on Thursday expressed their frustrations, as a resolution wasn’t reached.
“I just would hope the judge would get to the point where she can grant this motion so we can get some resolution,” said Attorney Richard Weinstein, who represents the estate of Hilliard Farber, Jennifer's father.
If Farber Dulos was pronounced dead by the court, that would allow the administrator of the estate to access her $195,000 retirement account, which would pay creditors.
The judge is taking it into consideration, but she had some reservations on making that decision on Thursday, pointing out a state statute that says “Any person who has been absent from his home and unheard of for a period of seven or more years shall be presumed to be dead.”
Jennifer Farber Dulos disappeared a year-and-a-half ago, 5-and-a-half years short of that state statue.
The judge said Thursday that she needs more time to make a decision.
Two other people were also charged in connection with the crime, Fotis Dulos' ex-girlfriend Michelle Troconis, and his former friend and attorney Kent Mawhinney.
Both were charged with conspiracy to commit murder and other charges.
Troconis’ attorney was also at Thursday’s hearing, saying declaring the death could hurt his client when they go to court.
“The way this was presented suggests the court needs to make a finding that Jennifer Farber Dulos was murdered by her husband and predeceased him, but this is nothing but rank, hearsay and speculation at this point,” said Attorney Jon Schoenhorn, who represents Troconis.
Others, however, disagree.
“None of what's happening here will have any effect on the criminal case, it wouldn't be counted as evidence. It wouldn't be counted by the jury, and I don't think that anything would happen in probate court would impact the jurors in this case,” said Attorney Anne Dranginis, who represents Jennifer’s mother Gloria Farber.
It was also revealed on Thursday that the Dulos’ Jefferson Crossing home in Farmington where the family once lived is now going through foreclosure proceedings.
Items in the home have been cleared out, but there are some items that are being disputed by Michelle Troconis, including toys, a $200 mirror, and a $600 cabinet.
Meanwhile, attorneys are hoping the court will soon make a decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.