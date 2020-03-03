STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A judge sided with state prosecutors regarding the murder case against Fotis Dulos.
On Tuesday, a judge said they won't move forward with a trial regarding the murder charges against Fotis Dulos, saying there can't be a trial without a defendant.
Fotis Dulos was pronounced dead on Jan. 30. He died by suicide by way of carbon monoxide poisoning.
His death came a few weeks after he was charged in the murder of his estranged wife Jennifer Farber Dulos.
RELATED: Fotis Dulos declared dead, maintains innocence in apparent suicide note
Dulos' attorney Norm Pattis said Tuesday that the charges being nolled wasn't the outcome he was hoping for.
“This was not the ending we anticipated and the form we hoped. We hoped fully well to stand in front of you with the charges against Mr. Dulos by way of an acquittal. Instead they were nolled, incident as a result of his death," Pattis said on Tuesday.
Before that inside court, Pattis had objected the motion to no longer prosecute his client, saying he wanted a trial to clear his client's name.
In fact, Pattis even outlined a new theory, saying Jennifer came to a violent end at the hands of a third party, and Fotis Dulos disposed of debris, but not knowing what it was.
TIMELINE: Events surrounding New Canaan mom's disappearance
Pattis said someone dumped the trash on Fotis' lawn.
That's when the prosecutor cut him off and the judge told him to wrap it up, eventually noting the state's request to no longer prosecute the case.
“Obviously we were working on development of that evidence to present at trial in September. There will be no trial. We won't say anything further about that. As for the bags and the disposition of evidence on Farmington Avenue. We’ve said all we intend to say about that. We said it in open court," Pattis said outside court on Tuesday.
He added that they are looking to possibly appeal this move.
“Obviously the gag order was an imposition. We remain deeply offended by the Supreme Court’s decision to dump the issue last week, and we are actively evaluating our chances of bringing that to the U.S. Supreme Court," Pattis said.
In the past, Pattis has said that a gag order made it difficult for him to defend his client.
Dulos and his estranged wife, Jennifer, were in a bitter divorce and custody battle over their five children when she went missing in May of 2019.
According to arrest warrants, Jennifer was believed to have been attacked inside her garage at her New Canaan home after she dropped off her children at school.
The search warrant stated that someone tried to clean up the crime scene.
RELATED: Fotis Dulos, estranged husband of missing mom, charged with felony murder
Two other people, Michelle Troconis and Kent Mawhinney, are facing charges connected to Farber Dulos' presumed death.
Fotis Dulos was initially charged with a couple of counts of tampering with evidence and one count of hindering prosecution.
Troconis, his then girlfriend, was also previously charged with two counts of tampering with evidence and a single count of hindering prosecution.
The first warrant, issued back in June, detailed how Fotis and Troconis allegedly dumped trash bags containing items with Jennifer;s blood on them in more than 30 dumpsters throughout Hartford. Surveillance cameras recorded what appeared to be the couple.
The trash bags were brought to a trash facility, which prompted a weeks-long search there.
Channel 3 will have more on the latest developments throughout the day.
(7) comments
Well in court now Pattis thinks killed by third party and they came all the way to Farmington from Jennifer's home to dump the bags on Fotis's lawn. According to Michelle's testimony he was never home that day at all he was at the house on Old Mtn Room cleaning out truck and loading the garbage bags. Get the story straight. You have to laugh at Pattis's ideas he is a bad lawyer and he would make a terrible mystery writer too. The facts don't add up. But all the camera footage tells a clear story. Cause his theories and ideas are burying his former client Fotis more and more that he is guilty of everything.
If the case is dismissed, as it should be since Dulos killed himself, there will be no more gag order on Pattis and he will be free to vindicate Dulos. He doesn't need's a government trail for that.
I agree with the other comment that Pattis must see something big coming out of this for himself and he is wasting the courts time and the peoples money to pay for his court trials. Fotis was 100 percent guilty there is no other way to look at this case. It was domestic violence and no one took the poor woman like many women seriously and protected her. Fotis was a very selfish person and arrogant just like his attorney Pattis all for himself. Pattis can't stand losing. Well sorry buddy but even if the jurors went along with you in a real Fotis trial everyone knows he is very guilty. Patis looks like a real jerk. And the bees nest hanging fom his head needs to get chopped off and look more professional.
Yes he looks very unprofessional with that pony lol
His 5 minutes of fame is up. He can't face up to that his client was a sleeze as well as the other 2
Norm sees dollar signs and is fighting to keep this case going because he will get paid.
As long as there's money in the Estate, Norm is their guy. If he really wants this - he should announce he's going to do it Pro bono. I wouldn't hold your breath, though.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.