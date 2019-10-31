BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) -- There will not be another primary in Bridgeport as a judge has ruled against the plaintiff's seeking another election.
This can be seen as a victory for Mayor Joe Ganim, who won the Democratic primary against Marilyn Moore.
Ganim will now be the only Democrat on the ballot in a city where Democrats far outweigh Republicans.
The lawsuit was filed by three voters who claimed Ganim's campaign had serious issues with absentee ballots.
The ruling came down on Thursday where the judge said there may have been issues and problems with the election, specifically with absentee ballots, but not enough to force a new primary.
"The plaintiffs have failed to prove by the preponderance of the evidence that the statutory violations claimed by them caused mistakes in the counts of the primary vote,” said Judge Barry Stevens.
Having another primary would have been a very difficult thing to do and could have delayed next week's general election until next year.
"Simply stated it was much ado about nothing. These were frivolous claims, some irregularities are sadly to be expected in any process but this was a well conducted election,” said Deputy City Attorney John Bohannon.
"I am disappointed. I don't agree with the judge’s ruling. I think we have proven substantial violations of statutes and that there was widespread absentee ballot abuse,” said plaintiff’s Attorney Prerna Rao.
Marilyn Moore, a state senator, won on Election Day for the primary but absentee ballots pushed Ganim over the top.
"I know for a fact that they dangle different things in front of the voter to get their absentee ballot," Moore said.
She didn't file the lawsuit but feels strongly that mistakes were made.
Right after the court ruling, she said "while I wasn't a party to the case, I am happy it exposed just how deeply corrupt the absentee ballot harvesting operation of the Democratic Town Committee runs."
The same day the lawsuit was filed, the State Elections Enforcement Commission voted to investigate, and the Secretary of the State is keeping a close watch.
"We have sent people down [to Bridgeport] to make sure people understand the laws. I sent an attorney down the other day and on Election Day,” said Secretary of the State Denise Merrill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.