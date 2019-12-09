BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – Bridgeport police are on the scene of a crash involving a judicial marshal truck.
Police said the crash happened just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Water Street.
The truck was carrying four juveniles.
Police said there were severe injuries reported at the scene and the victims were brought to St. Vincent’s Hospital.
No additional details have been released at this time.
