HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -The rise in mass shootings is pushing Connecticut lawmakers to remove guns from those considered “extreme risk.”
The Judiciary Committee has passed legislation that strengthens an existing gun law.
Connecticut has already passed what some call a “Red Flag” law, which allows guns to be taken away from those considered to be dangerous to themselves or others.
A Norwalk mother knows this all too well.
“Every time I see one, I say to myself, ‘that could be my son,’” said Joannee Kirson.
It’s hard for Joanne Kirson to talk about her son and what she fears he could do. Her son Brandon Wagshol is facing felony charges after he attacked his father with a metal pipe.
At his home, police found multiple weapons, including numerous rounds of ammunition, body armor, and other tactical gear. He also talked about committing a mass shooting on Facebook.
“We need to limit accessibility to guns by people who have threatened,” Kirson said.
Proposed legislationg allows families and household members, as well as medical professionals, to go directly to the court to remove guns.
“The law is only there, the warrant is only there, the order is only there in the most extreme circumstances where guns can’t get away from that dangerous situation, where people refuse to remove guns from that dangerous situation,” said Jeremy Stein, CT Against Gun Violence.
The current law required people to go to police first. Another change is guns would be removed until someone can prove there are no longer a danger.
Republicans objected to that.
“Nothing stops law enforcement a month or so prior to the expiration of the order from reapplying for a risk warrant,” said Rep. Craig Fishebin.
“When he was making these threats, when he was in sixth grade, he didn’t have access to guns. Now he does,” Kirson said.
Connecticut’s Red Flag law, which passed in 1999, got bi-partisan support and 20 other state have passed similar legislation.
The revised strengthened law still need to pass full House and Senate.
