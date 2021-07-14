July rainfall creates challenges for blueberry farmers

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - Blueberry picking season is well underway, but all of the recent rainfall has created some challenges for farmers across the state.
It’s tradition for the Poudrier family to come to Evergreen Berry Farm in Watertown each year.
“It’s just fun. I just enjoy it,” said Hunter Poudrier of Watertown.
The Poudriers said they are picking about 9 pounds of blueberries. That will last them several months.
“I actually freeze them all year long,” said Jennifer Poudrier of Watertown. “[I] use them in shakes, sometimes I make little toppings for cheesecakes and muffins, blueberry pie or just eat them frozen right out of the freezer.”
There’s a total of 8 acres of blueberries at Evergreen Berry Farm and Channel 3 was told this year, the crop was excellent. The owners said despite the rain, mid-July was prime for picking.
Blueberry season runs from the beginning of July to the beginning of August.
“[The] crop is actually much better than it was last year,” said Bob Alex, owner, Evergreen Berry Farm. “It’s doing really well. The only issue is the weather.”
Alex said he purchased the property with his wife back in 1979.
The blueberries need 1 to 2 inches of water a week.
All of July’s rain created some challenges for the plants.
“So, we’ve had 9.25 inches since the month began,” Alex said. “It’s been really hard on the plants. They haven’t seen the sun for like two weeks, which is hard.”
“It’s much easier for me as a farmer to add water than try to take it away,” Alex added.
Despite the obstacles, the staff who work on the farm said families enjoy coming out and filling their pails with berries.
“Everyone just loves the experience,” said Kelsey Leach/Evergreen Berry Farm. “They love picking the berries, going to find the biggest blueberry. That’s always the best when some family comes and says ‘I found the biggest blueberry’ or ‘I picked more than you.’”
