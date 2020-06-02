MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - June is supposed to be peak wedding season in Connecticut.
A Middletown event services planner said that won’t be the case this year.
Michael Simonetta told Channel 3 that couples are canceling their big day because they don’t know what phase of reopening will allow for weddings.
After 28 years in the wedding industry, this moment in history was a first for Simonetta.
"Everybody is canceling, everybody is rescheduling," he said.
March and April were uneventful for him.
"Absolutely nothing," Simonetta said.
At the height of the pandemic, gatherings in Connecticut were limited to five people.
That forced a lot of couples to put their wedding day plans on hold.
"Without weddings, I don't make a dollar and more importantly my heart breaks for my couples," Simonetta said.
For a man who relies on a couple’s big day as his form of income, Simonetta said he is losing patience.
"Clients are canceling because there's no communication," he said. "There's no knowledge of when this is going to happen, whether this is going to be phase 5, 10, or 60."
The state has not released a plan detailing when wedding and event services can start up again.
Another issue Simonetta brought up included the fact that many town and city halls are closed or operating with limited services because of the pandemic.
That meant couples were having trouble getting their wedding license.
"It's kind of scary," he said. "I’m trying to take it one day at a time. I’m hoping things change for the better. I’m hoping the governor realizes that we can open up, that we can do weddings."
The governor’s office responded to Channel 3's multiple questions about Simonetta’s concerns by saying there will be “some more guidance on what phase 2 and 3 will look like by early next week.”
"If you have a special date set for 150 of your family and friends, 'sit tight' doesn't work," Simonetta said.
With nearly 80 percent of his annual income gone this year, he wants a clearer plan soon.
The couples he has scheduled to get married in September and October are starting to back out.
"They're like 'what are we supposed to do?'" he said. "They don't want to break the law."
