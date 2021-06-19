WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery, is a federal holiday for the first time.
On Saturday, there are several events happening across Connecticut to celebrate.
Happening at 12 p.m. in West Hartford, a community picnic will be held outside of the town hall on South Main Street. In addition to lunch there will be several speakers and music.
Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas to inform slaves they’d been freed.
That announcement came more than two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation, but in areas of the south, the news was just arriving.
June 19th was just named a federal holiday this past week, but people have been celebrating Juneteenth for a long time.
To check out more events happening across the state, click here.
