Here is a list of Juneteenth celebrations planned throughout the state.
- City of Hartford Juneteenth Celebration- Trinity Street Hartford 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- West Hartford Juneteenth CommUNITY Celebration
- Saturday, June 19th at the Old Center Cemetery for the Installment Ceremony of the Witness Stones Project
- 12PM the fun begins with music, games, performances and more! The event begins with a community picnic held outside at West Hartford Town Hall.
- June 20th at 10:00AM, First Church of Christ Congregational
- New Haven -Juneteenth Elm City Freddy Fixer Parade Clean-up Campaign. Saturday, June 19, 2021, 10:00 a.m. – until completion. ECFFPC Parade Route – Dixwell Avenue from Bassett Street to Lake Place
