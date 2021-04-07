COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) -- A junior firefighter in Coventry was presented with a life-saving award earlier this week.
In a post on Facebook, the town of Coventry said Tyler Okun sprang into action after seeing a child fall through thin ice on a pond.
Without hesitation, officials said Tyler ran into the pond and worked his way through the ice to rescue the child.
“Tyler brought the child back to shore and provided the child with the shirt off his back to keep the child warm,” the post said.
The award was presented to Tyler by Chief Meyers.
