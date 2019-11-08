NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - A jury reached a verdict in the case of a man charged with killing his friend in Wethersfield.
Noah Hendron, 20, is accused of waving a gun around and shooting Vincent Basile in the head.
The jury started deliberating on Friday morning in New Britain.
A verdict was reached Friday afternoon, where Hendron was found not guilty of murder and guilty of first-degree manslaughter with a firearm.
Hendron's trial began last week.
The incident happened at a friends house on Alison Lane back in 2017 when Hendron was 18 and Basile was 16.
Police said that Hendron was showing off the gun at the time.
Two hours went by before anyone called for help.
According to court documents, Hendron told another friend at the home that they had to make up a story to pin the shooting on someone else. The friend told police that he went along with it because he was afraid Hendron might shoot him too.
Hendron later threw the revolver in a nearby storm drain and took off.
He's set to be sentenced on Jan. 2, 2020, and faces up to 40 years.
