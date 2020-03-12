HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Jury trials have been suspended in light of the coronavirus situation.
Connecticut's Jury Administration announced it on Thursday.
The announcement goes for all trials with the exception of jury trials currently underway and criminal jury trials necessitated by the filing and granting of a speedy trial motion.
The suspension is in place for 30 days.
Any jurors with questions were encouraged to head to the Judicial Branch's website here.
