WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A teacher arrested for leaving her children home alone in Watertown went on a vacation to Florida with her boyfriend, documents revealed.

The arrest warrant for Kerry Lyn Caviasca was released on Thursday.

PD: Teacher arrested for leaving children home alone for two days & nights A local teacher has been arrested after allegedly leaving two children she is responsible for home alone for two days and nights, police said.

She was arrested on Jan. 15 and charged with two counts of risk of injury to a child and two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment.

According to the documents, Kerry Lyn Caviasca's ex-husband informed police that the two children, both under the age of 12, were left alone between Nov. 20 and Nov. 22.

The ex-husband also reported that the children missed school that Monday with unexcused absences.

He told police that he had been unable to reach his children by phone.

The father said he became suspicious after the fact when he checked one of the phones he had given the children. It revealed several dozen text messages between Caviasca and the children that included questions about whether or not she had boarded a plane.

The texts further revealed that Caviasca told the children to "just eat candy" when they asked about what they should eat for dinner while she was gone.

The messages also showed that Caviasca was adamant that the children stay in the basement of the home so as not to be seen by anyone.

On Dec. 17, a temporary custody order was issued by family court. Police and the ex-husband arrived at the home and informed Caviasca of allegations of neglect.

Caviasca told investigators at that point that she indeed went to Florida; however, her brother was home with the children.

Police told her that her ex-husband's father went to the home at one point while she was gone to check on the children and was unable to make contact with anyone inside.

Caviasca said it was because no one, including the children, was home at that time.

According to the warrant, however, a text message exchange between the children and their mother about someone being at the home took place at the time the ex-husband's father was there.

The ex-husband was able to take custody of the children without incident.

Afterward, the children revealed to police that they were home alone for the weekend from Saturday night to Monday night. They revealed that their mother went to Florida with her boyfriend and that they were ordered to stay in the basement. They were reportedly left with snacks and Uber Eats orders.

Over the course of the investigation, police said they attempted to contact Caviasca several times, but they were unsuccessful.

She was arrested on Jan. 15.

Caviasca was placed on leave from her job as a teacher in Waterbury while the school district conducted its own investigation.

She's due in Waterbury Superior Court on Jan. 25.

The entire arrest warrant from Watertown police can be viewed here or below: