CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Fourteen time PGA TOUR winner Justin Thomas is coming to the Travelers Championship.
Thomas committed to the annual PGA Tour stop, organizers announced on Monday.
Thomas, as of Monday, was ranked 7th in the World Golf Rankings.
“Justin has been a big part of this tournament since his first visit in 2013, and we appreciate his continued support,” said Travelers Championship tournament director Nathan Grube. “He had a great year last year, and was a vital part of helping the U.S. team capture the Ryder Cup – we’re excited to see what he will do against some tough competition at TPC River Highlands.”
Thomas is the most recent winner of THE PLAYERS Championship, and has recorded TOUR victories in each of the past six seasons. That includes 2017, when he was named the TOUR’s Player of the Year, captured the FedExCup points title and won five tournaments, including the PGA Championship for his first major title.
“We are so excited to have Justin playing in our field once again,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers. “Justin has been such a tremendous supporter of our event and he always tells me how much he loves playing in front of our fans, which are some of the greatest in golf. We’re all looking forward to having Justin with us in June.”
Thomas joins Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy in the field for the 2022 Travelers Championship, which will be held June 20 to26 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.
For tournament updates, visit TravelersChampionship.com.
