UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - One of the most anticipated acts coming to Connecticut this winter has been postponed.
Entertainer Justin Timberlake announced on social media that all of his December concert dates were postponed while he heals from bruised vocal cords.
The dates include the Dec. 21 and 22 shows at the Mohegan Sun Arena, though officials have yet to remove it from the website.
Officials said those shows have been rescheduled for April 12 and 13.
"My vocal cords are healing, but they are not all the way back to normal yet, so my doctors want me to continue to rest my voice," Timberlake wrote. "They have asked me to hold off on singing until next month."
Timberlake apologized and said he was doing all he can to get back on stage as quickly as possible. He said he hopes to come back stronger than before.
"Thank you for understanding," he said. "I see all of your posts and I appreciate the support and the love."
Timberlake said he will announce more on the rescheduled dates later.
Live Nation originally announced the Timberlake Connecticut appearances back in April.
They were to be part of his Man of the Woods Tour, which kicked off earlier in the year.
For more on the tour, head to Timberlake's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.